iQuant (CRYPTO:IQT) Price Hits $0.0708 on Major Exchanges

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One iQuant token can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, Allcoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, iQuant has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. iQuant has a total market cap of $0.00 and $405,337.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00851345 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00175023 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iQuant Profile

iQuant was first traded on August 21st, 2017. iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain. iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org.

Buying and Selling iQuant

iQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Iquant, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iQuant must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

