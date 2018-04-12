Iradimed Corp (IRMD) CEO Acquires $13,850.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $158.54, a P/E ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 113,190 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Iradimed Corp (IRMD) CEO Acquires $13,850.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/iradimed-corp-irmd-ceo-acquires-13850-00-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.