Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 935 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $62,654.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 114,018 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $7,575,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,452 shares of company stock worth $22,613,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

IRTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. 145,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,460.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.02. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.