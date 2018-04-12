Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 20,728 Shares

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,728 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $969,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HLI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 102,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,865. The company has a market cap of $2,913.83, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORIX USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

