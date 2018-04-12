iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s 2nd Largest Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd comprises approximately 3.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 45,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $121.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.3369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s 2nd Largest Position” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ishares-iboxx-invest-grade-corp-bd-fd-lqd-is-wunderlich-capital-managemnts-2nd-largest-position-updated-updated-updated.html.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.