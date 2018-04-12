ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF (BMV:GVI) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF (BMV:GVI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,434 shares during the period. ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.22% of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF worth $45,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 273,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $107.93. ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF has a 52-week low of $2,026.00 and a 52-week high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

