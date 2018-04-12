iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Trust worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Trust by 130,980.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 762,304 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Trust by 4,174.8% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 184,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,178,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 176,753 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,724,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,907,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares Trust has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

