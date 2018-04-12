IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) Price Up 24.5% Over Last Week

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, IslaCoin has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One IslaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges. IslaCoin has a market cap of $176,032.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00073255 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016807 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000149 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About IslaCoin

IslaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin.

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

