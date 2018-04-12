iStar Financial (STAR) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.04

News headlines about iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iStar Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2473892006658 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,186. The stock has a market cap of $690.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.95. iStar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. iStar Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that iStar Financial will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

iStar Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iStar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $446,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,084,256 shares in the company, valued at $126,595,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,931 shares of company stock worth $2,658,830. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iStar Financial

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

