iStar Financial (STAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS

Investment analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of iStar Financial stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. iStar Financial has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.58, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. iStar Financial had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. iStar Financial’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that iStar Financial will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iStar Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $449,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,084,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,304,080.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 148,931 shares of company stock worth $2,658,830 in the last ninety days. 4.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iStar Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iStar Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 71,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iStar Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iStar Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in iStar Financial by 271.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iStar Financial

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

