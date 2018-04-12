ITE Group (ITE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

ITE Group (LON:ITE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.26) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) price objective on shares of ITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.57) price objective on shares of ITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ITE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 176.20 ($2.49).

ITE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 148.60 ($2.10). 235,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,645. ITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 148 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.78).

About ITE Group

ITE Group plc is engaged in the organization of international trade exhibitions and conferences. The Company’s geographical segments include Russia, Central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Asia and Rest of the World. The Company specializes in producing exhibitions and conferences that advance business and economic development by connecting buyers and suppliers from around the world.

