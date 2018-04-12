Ituran (ITRN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.02

Media stories about Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ituran earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6061091639829 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 4,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,462. The company has a market cap of $670.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.83. Ituran has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $38.00.

Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter. Ituran had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 34.76%. equities research analysts expect that Ituran will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. Ituran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Ituran Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

