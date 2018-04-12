Ixcoin (IXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $2.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001950 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 20,999,088 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net.

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ixcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.