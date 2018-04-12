Deutsche Bank Upgrades J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) to “Buy”

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $141.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. BidaskClub raised J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

JBHT stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. J. B. Hunt has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12,229.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. J. B. Hunt had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. analysts predict that J. B. Hunt will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of J. B. Hunt stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of J. B. Hunt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in J. B. Hunt by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 345,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in J. B. Hunt by 38.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in J. B. Hunt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in J. B. Hunt by 27.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J. B. Hunt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

