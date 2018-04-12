Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 96,069 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,848 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 96,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J C Penney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,458,918 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $124,688,000 after buying an additional 467,922 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in J C Penney by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,047,334 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 540,236 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in J C Penney by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,649,673 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 686,308 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J C Penney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,383 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCP. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 20,037,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1,059.34, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. J C Penney had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 96,069 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/j-c-penney-company-inc-jcp-stake-decreased-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.