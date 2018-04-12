J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 77,755 Paccar (PCAR)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paccar during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paccar during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paccar during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hartland & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paccar during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paccar during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paccar news, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of Paccar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at $520,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Paccar in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Paccar from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Paccar from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,727. The firm has a market cap of $23,850.28, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Paccar has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Paccar had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 77,755 Paccar (PCAR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/j-goldman-co-lp-acquires-shares-of-77755-paccar-inc-pcar-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Paccar

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Paccar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paccar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.