J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Holdings in Funko (FNKO)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 725,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 1.50% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,926. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $403.89 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.87 million. equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs and sells nostalgic bobble head figures in the United States and Europe. It also offers products in the categories of plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares. The company offers its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions.

