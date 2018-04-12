Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stake Boosted by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming makes up approximately 1.2% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.46% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter worth $144,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.63. 638,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,606. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $4,309.00, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

