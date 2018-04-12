PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake Boosted by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3,516.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 672,404 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 1.57% of PTC Therapeutics worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $150,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 752,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,297. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,245.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

