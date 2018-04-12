J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $13.83 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $150,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,133 shares of company stock worth $30,909,855. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $47,279.30, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

