First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $408,000 Position in The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The J.M. Smucker were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The J.M. Smucker by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in The J.M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in The J.M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The J.M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The J.M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $150.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo set a $128.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J.M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.46.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,813. The J.M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14,130.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. The J.M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The J.M. Smucker’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that The J.M. Smucker Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About The J.M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

