Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.62.

NYSE:JEC opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8,262.28, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/jacobs-engineering-group-jec-stock-rating-upgraded-by-mkm-partners-updated-updated.html.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.