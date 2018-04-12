TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 97,337 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAG stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,904.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of -1.13. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 135.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 148,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,904,955.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,879,687.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 444,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $5,537,515.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,357,287.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,016 shares of company stock worth $7,688,993 over the last 90 days.

JAG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

