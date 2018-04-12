SThree Plc (LON:STHR) Insider James Bilefield Purchases 10,000 Shares

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider James Bilefield bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 362 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £36,200 ($51,166.08).

Shares of SThree stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 344 ($4.86). The stock had a trading volume of 10,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,225. SThree Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 420 ($5.94) to GBX 445 ($6.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.65) to GBX 425 ($6.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.65) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

