James S. Johnson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Director James S. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,154. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/james-s-johnson-acquires-5000-shares-of-bridgewater-bancshares-inc-bwb-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.