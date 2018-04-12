35,031 Shares in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16,673.68, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

