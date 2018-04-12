Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RVNU)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RVNU) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.91% of DBX ETF Trust worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVNU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBX ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its holdings in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RVNU opened at $26.27 on Thursday. DBX ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

