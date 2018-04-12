Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (FXA) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 246.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian by 73.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXA stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

