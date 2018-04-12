Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 843.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1,184.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CBD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 342,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,412. The firm has a market cap of $5,268.47, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail; and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

