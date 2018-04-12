Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DGRS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NASDAQ:DGRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 67,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 290,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRS stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

