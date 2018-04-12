39,400 Shares in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the period.

BATS:EDEN traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €68.12 ($84.10). 5,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($67.30) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($87.79).

