Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 89,248 Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) by 705.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $204,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,212.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.67. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In related news, insider David J. Abner sold 25,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Macalpine acquired 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $204,589.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,936 shares of company stock worth $9,354,156 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

