Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.31 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $235.38 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $242.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

