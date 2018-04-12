Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Issued By Jefferies Group

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Noble Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Argus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

NBL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15,326.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.04. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

Noble Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $219,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 765,933 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,594 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,256,533 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,665,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

