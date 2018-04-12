Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 69,801 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,095,426.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 32,021 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $938,215.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,842 shares of company stock worth $8,102,727. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,150.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fabrinet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

