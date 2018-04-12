8,503 Shares in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SurModics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SurModics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SurModics by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SurModics by 57.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SurModics by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics during the third quarter worth $116,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of SurModics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.51. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. SurModics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.04%. equities analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $33,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

