Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 890,188 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,095,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,175,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 782,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $10,672,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTY. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

PRTY stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,813.69, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

