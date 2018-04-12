Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,547 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.98 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $297,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,595 shares of company stock valued at $879,398. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

