Analysts Offer Predictions for Nexeo Solutions’ Q2 2018 Earnings (NXEO)

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nexeo Solutions’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NXEO stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nexeo Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $959.34, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Nexeo Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,500,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 259,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexeo Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexeo Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

