Jefferies Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) – Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,335. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92,322.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after buying an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after buying an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after buying an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,353,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,349,000 after buying an additional 1,733,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Cross LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,870,000 after buying an additional 2,637,527 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

