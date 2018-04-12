Jeffrey Hewitt Purchases 2,767 Shares of Cenkos Securities (CNKS) Stock

Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,988.36 ($4,223.83).

Shares of CNKS stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.46) on Thursday. Cenkos Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.45 ($1.73).

Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.18) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). Cenkos Securities had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of GBX 5,950 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, corporate broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies, larger companies, and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers specialist corporate finance and technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

