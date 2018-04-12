Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 2,119 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $169,774.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,368 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $366,475.20.

On Friday, March 9th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,972 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $244,863.08.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,104,000 after buying an additional 305,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,892,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 160,132 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,767,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 263,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

