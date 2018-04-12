International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Jeremy Ross Purchases 30,000 Shares

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Jeremy Ross purchased 30,000 shares of International Battery Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,300.00.

Jeremy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jeremy Ross sold 30,000 shares of International Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

Shares of CNSX:IBAT traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,749. International Battery Metals Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.11.

About International Battery Metals

International Battery Metals Ltd, formerly Rheingold Exploration Corp (Rheingold), is an exploration-stage resource exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploring for gold in the Rainy River district of northwestern Ontario. Its properties include Pattullo Property and Millen Mountain Property.

