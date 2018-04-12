Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JCAP. ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 target price on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

JCAP opened at $17.92 on Monday. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 117.97%. equities research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

