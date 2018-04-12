Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $17.92 on Monday. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.33, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 117.97% and a return on equity of 5.97%. equities analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 111,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

