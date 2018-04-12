Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Buys 10,000 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,154. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWB shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

