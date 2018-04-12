JET8 Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, JET8 has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $26,606.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00803132 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00162725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,369,372 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to buy JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

