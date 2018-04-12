Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) Market Cap Tops $63,708.00

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Jewels has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Jewels has a market cap of $63,708.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewels coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rimbit (RBT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VPNCoin (VASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jewels Profile

JWL is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

