Jewels Trading Up 70.5% This Week (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Jewels coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jewels has traded up 70.5% against the dollar. Jewels has a total market cap of $64,958.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VPNCoin (VASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Jewels

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin.

Buying and Selling Jewels

Jewels can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

