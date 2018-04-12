Roth Capital Analysts Give Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) a $19.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKS. Vertical Research began coverage on Jinko Solar in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Jinko Solar in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS began coverage on Jinko Solar in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Jinko Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Jinko Solar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

JKS opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Jinko Solar has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.40 million. Jinko Solar had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 0.53%. Jinko Solar’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Jinko Solar will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jinko Solar by 20,995.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jinko Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jinko Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jinko Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jinko Solar by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jinko Solar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials.

